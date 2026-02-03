Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.

PhishingBox Phishing Simulation

SMB and mid-market teams with stretched security staff will get the most from PhishingBox Phishing Simulation because it bundles phishing campaigns, employee training, and AI-powered email threat detection without requiring separate tool licenses. The built-in KillPhish threat analysis for Office 365 and Security Inbox mean you're catching missed emails while simultaneously training the people who click them, addressing both DE.CM and PR.AT in one workflow. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat hunting or incident response orchestration; PhishingBox is deliberately shallow on detection rigor and won't replace your email gateway.