Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

MindPoint Group Phishing & Social Engineering Defense: Managed phishing simulation & social engineering defense service using PhishTACO. built by MindPoint Group. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns with configurable type, frequency, and scope, Instantaneous feedback to employees following simulated phishing attempts, Individual-level user risk profiling and reporting..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.