Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

MindPoint Group Phishing & Social Engineering Defense: Managed phishing simulation & social engineering defense service using PhishTACO. built by MindPoint Group. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns with configurable type, frequency, and scope, Instantaneous feedback to employees following simulated phishing attempts, Individual-level user risk profiling and reporting..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.