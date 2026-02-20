Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

MindPoint Group Phishing & Social Engineering Defense: Managed phishing simulation & social engineering defense service using PhishTACO. built by MindPoint Group. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns with configurable type, frequency, and scope, Instantaneous feedback to employees following simulated phishing attempts, Individual-level user risk profiling and reporting..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.