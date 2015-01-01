Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training: Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring. built by Holm Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations using ready-made email and web templates (phishing, spear phishing, whaling), Automated and tailored awareness training triggered by user behavior in simulations, Nano-learning format with short video content in multiple languages..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.