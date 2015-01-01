Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Holm Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training for its behavioral trigger system, which automates the entire simulation-to-training loop instead of requiring manual campaign orchestration. The tool's individual risk scoring tied directly to NIST PR.AT awareness requirements means you're building a defensible training record that also shows which users are actually changing behavior. Skip this if your team needs integrated endpoint detection or wants to consolidate phishing simulation with broader identity governance; Holm is deliberately focused on the awareness-training cycle and doesn't extend into post-breach response.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training: Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring. built by Holm Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations using ready-made email and web templates (phishing, spear phishing, whaling), Automated and tailored awareness training triggered by user behavior in simulations, Nano-learning format with short video content in multiple languages..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training differentiates with Phishing simulations using ready-made email and web templates (phishing, spear phishing, whaling), Automated and tailored awareness training triggered by user behavior in simulations, Nano-learning format with short video content in multiple languages.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training is developed by Holm Security founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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