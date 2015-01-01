Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training: Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring. built by Holm Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations using ready-made email and web templates (phishing, spear phishing, whaling), Automated and tailored awareness training triggered by user behavior in simulations, Nano-learning format with short video content in multiple languages..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.