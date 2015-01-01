Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Holm Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training for its behavioral trigger system, which automates the entire simulation-to-training loop instead of requiring manual campaign orchestration. The tool's individual risk scoring tied directly to NIST PR.AT awareness requirements means you're building a defensible training record that also shows which users are actually changing behavior. Skip this if your team needs integrated endpoint detection or wants to consolidate phishing simulation with broader identity governance; Holm is deliberately focused on the awareness-training cycle and doesn't extend into post-breach response.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training: Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring. built by Holm Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations using ready-made email and web templates (phishing, spear phishing, whaling), Automated and tailored awareness training triggered by user behavior in simulations, Nano-learning format with short video content in multiple languages..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training differentiates with Phishing simulations using ready-made email and web templates (phishing, spear phishing, whaling), Automated and tailored awareness training triggered by user behavior in simulations, Nano-learning format with short video content in multiple languages.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training is developed by Holm Security founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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