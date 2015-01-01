Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Holm Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training for its behavioral trigger system, which automates the entire simulation-to-training loop instead of requiring manual campaign orchestration. The tool's individual risk scoring tied directly to NIST PR.AT awareness requirements means you're building a defensible training record that also shows which users are actually changing behavior. Skip this if your team needs integrated endpoint detection or wants to consolidate phishing simulation with broader identity governance; Holm is deliberately focused on the awareness-training cycle and doesn't extend into post-breach response.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training: Phishing simulation & awareness training with user risk scoring. built by Holm Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations using ready-made email and web templates (phishing, spear phishing, whaling), Automated and tailored awareness training triggered by user behavior in simulations, Nano-learning format with short video content in multiple languages..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training differentiates with Phishing simulations using ready-made email and web templates (phishing, spear phishing, whaling), Automated and tailored awareness training triggered by user behavior in simulations, Nano-learning format with short video content in multiple languages.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training is developed by Holm Security founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and Holm Security Phishing Sim & Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox