Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arsen. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is a commercial human risk management tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training
SMBs and mid-market companies with distributed workforces will get the most from Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training because employees complete training directly in Teams or Slack without a separate login, removing the friction that kills completion rates in busy organizations. The tool covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and maintains compliance reporting for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, while behavior-triggered phishing and vishing simulations actually test whether training stuck. Skip this if you need the kind of detection and incident response automation that sits downstream of awareness; Arsen stops at the training layer and leaves the hard work of catching what employees miss to your other tools.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations who need to measure and reduce human risk through behavior change will get the most from KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform; its phishing simulation paired with real-time coaching actually shifts user decisions rather than just logging training completion. The platform maps to NIST PR.AT and DE.CM, meaning you get awareness training backed by continuous behavior monitoring that surfaces who's actually clicking, not just who sat through videos. This tool prioritizes prevention and detection over response, so it's a weaker fit if your primary need is incident forensics or post-breach user attribution.
Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations.
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training vs KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform for your security awareness training needs.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..
KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform: AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training differentiates with Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform differentiates with Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is developed by Arsen. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training and KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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