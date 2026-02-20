Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform: AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.