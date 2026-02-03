Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is a commercial human risk management tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations who need to measure and reduce human risk through behavior change will get the most from KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform; its phishing simulation paired with real-time coaching actually shifts user decisions rather than just logging training completion. The platform maps to NIST PR.AT and DE.CM, meaning you get awareness training backed by continuous behavior monitoring that surfaces who's actually clicking, not just who sat through videos. This tool prioritizes prevention and detection over response, so it's a weaker fit if your primary need is incident forensics or post-breach user attribution.
Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training vs KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..
KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform: AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform differentiates with Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training and KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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