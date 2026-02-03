Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..

Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.