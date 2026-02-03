Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is a commercial human risk management tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations who need to measure and reduce human risk through behavior change will get the most from KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform; its phishing simulation paired with real-time coaching actually shifts user decisions rather than just logging training completion. The platform maps to NIST PR.AT and DE.CM, meaning you get awareness training backed by continuous behavior monitoring that surfaces who's actually clicking, not just who sat through videos. This tool prioritizes prevention and detection over response, so it's a weaker fit if your primary need is incident forensics or post-breach user attribution.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform: AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform differentiates with Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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