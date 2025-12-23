Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..

NetBird Secure: Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption. built by NetBird. Core capabilities include Granular network segmentation with group-based access policies, Peer-to-peer encryption using WireGuard protocol, Multi-factor authentication via identity provider integration..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.