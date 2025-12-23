Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. NetBird Secure is a commercial zero trust network access tool by NetBird. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it. Startups and SMBs moving beyond VPN will get immediate value from NetBird Secure's peer-to-peer architecture, which cuts infrastructure costs while enforcing zero trust without adding management overhead. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity controls and PR.IR infrastructure resilience, with device-level contextual rules that actually work for distributed teams without requiring a security team to babysit policy drift. Skip this if you need rich forensics or need to audit every byte that crossed your network; NetBird prioritizes access control over the continuous monitoring depth that mature enterprises demand.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Startups and SMBs moving beyond VPN will get immediate value from NetBird Secure's peer-to-peer architecture, which cuts infrastructure costs while enforcing zero trust without adding management overhead. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity controls and PR.IR infrastructure resilience, with device-level contextual rules that actually work for distributed teams without requiring a security team to babysit policy drift. Skip this if you need rich forensics or need to audit every byte that crossed your network; NetBird prioritizes access control over the continuous monitoring depth that mature enterprises demand.
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption
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Common questions about comparing Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust vs NetBird Secure for your zero trust network access needs.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
NetBird Secure: Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption. built by NetBird. Core capabilities include Granular network segmentation with group-based access policies, Peer-to-peer encryption using WireGuard protocol, Multi-factor authentication via identity provider integration..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust differentiates with Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine. NetBird Secure differentiates with Granular network segmentation with group-based access policies, Peer-to-peer encryption using WireGuard protocol, Multi-factor authentication via identity provider integration.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is developed by Array Networks. NetBird Secure is developed by NetBird. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust and NetBird Secure serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA, Wireguard. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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