Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..

Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.