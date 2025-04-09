Array Networks Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Array Networks. Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Atomicorp. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps will get the most from Array Networks Web Application Firewall, especially if you're running hybrid cloud and need zero-day blocking without waiting for signature updates. The platform's automatic threat detection across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud plus on-premises deployments covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, platform security, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not sacrificing visibility for prevention. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics; Array Networks prioritizes blocking over investigation, so buyers needing deep incident response integration should look elsewhere.
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF
Startups and SMBs already running Apache or Nginx need Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF because it delivers OWASP Top 10 coverage without forcing a platform swap or managed WAF licensing costs. The ruleset gets monthly updates for emerging CVEs and integrates directly into existing ModSecurity deployments, meaning faster deployment than rip-and-replace alternatives. Skip this if your stack is IIS-heavy or you need API-specific protections beyond the core SQL injection and XSS defenses; the rule coverage prioritizes web application attacks over API attack surfaces.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats
ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks Web Application Firewall vs Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..
Atomicorp Atomic ModSecurity Rules & WAF: ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks. built by Atomicorp. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time web application attack detection and blocking, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Regular rule updates for emerging threats and CVEs..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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