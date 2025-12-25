Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Array Networks Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from zero-day attacks and cyber threats. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic zero-day attack blocking, Proactive DDoS defense, User attack prevention..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.