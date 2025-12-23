Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from legacy DLP will see immediate value in Array Networks struXture™ InMotion's AI-driven classification, which cuts noise without sacrificing catch rate across email, cloud apps, and network traffic simultaneously. The tool handles both traditional data types and modern AI workload protection (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini integrations) in a single policy engine, covering NIST PR.DS data security controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics and post-incident response workflows; struXture™ InMotion optimizes for prevention and access control, not investigation.