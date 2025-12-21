Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

BatchPurifier: Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal Software Tool for Windows. built by Digital Confidence. Core capabilities include Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.