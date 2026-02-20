689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

BatchPurifier: Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal Software Tool for Windows. built by Digital Confidence. Core capabilities include Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.