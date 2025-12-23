Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..

Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.