Array Networks struXture™ InMotion is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Array Networks. Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from legacy DLP will see immediate value in Array Networks struXture™ InMotion's AI-driven classification, which cuts noise without sacrificing catch rate across email, cloud apps, and network traffic simultaneously. The tool handles both traditional data types and modern AI workload protection (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini integrations) in a single policy engine, covering NIST PR.DS data security controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics and post-incident response workflows; struXture™ InMotion optimizes for prevention and access control, not investigation.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive data through browsers daily should evaluate Atakama Browser Security for its native masking and watermarking controls that stop exfiltration at the point of human interaction, not at the network edge. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM, covering both data confidentiality enforcement and anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if your data leakage risk sits primarily in email, cloud storage, or unmanaged endpoints; Atakama is unapologetically browser-scoped, which is its strength and its boundary.
AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks struXture™ InMotion vs Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control for your data loss prevention needs.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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