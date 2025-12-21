Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.