689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial data loss prevention tool by 689Cloud. Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive data through browsers daily should evaluate Atakama Browser Security for its native masking and watermarking controls that stop exfiltration at the point of human interaction, not at the network edge. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM, covering both data confidentiality enforcement and anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if your data leakage risk sits primarily in email, cloud storage, or unmanaged endpoints; Atakama is unapologetically browser-scoped, which is its strength and its boundary.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control for your data loss prevention needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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