Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.