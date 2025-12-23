Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Array Networks. Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Enterprise security teams consolidating network appliances into a single virtualized platform will benefit from AVX Series because it runs multiple vendor VMs,your existing FortiGate, WAF, and VPN stacks,on one box with hardware-accelerated SSL and guaranteed resource isolation through CPU pinning and NUMA boundaries. Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform with automated provisioning addresses the operational friction of managing sprawling physical appliances. This is not the tool for organizations needing cloud-native flexibility or those without substantial on-premises infrastructure investment; AVX is explicitly built for data center consolidation, not hybrid or multi-cloud architectures.
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation
Enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure and active AI deployments need Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for its purpose-built GenAI threat isolation within the Infinity Platform, something traditional NGFWs bolt on as an afterthought. The stack covers five of seven NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions including Platform Security and Infrastructure Resilience, with ThreatCloud intelligence closing gaps in Detect and Analyze capabilities. Skip this if you're a mid-market shop standardized on a single cloud provider or still running primarily on-premises; the mesh architecture and AI security overhead demand operational maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions
Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure vs Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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