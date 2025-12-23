Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Array Networks. BLOKWORX SNPR is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Enterprise security teams consolidating network appliances into a single virtualized platform will benefit from AVX Series because it runs multiple vendor VMs,your existing FortiGate, WAF, and VPN stacks,on one box with hardware-accelerated SSL and guaranteed resource isolation through CPU pinning and NUMA boundaries. Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform with automated provisioning addresses the operational friction of managing sprawling physical appliances. This is not the tool for organizations needing cloud-native flexibility or those without substantial on-premises infrastructure investment; AVX is explicitly built for data center consolidation, not hybrid or multi-cloud architectures.
SMBs and early mid-market companies that lack internal security operations will see immediate value in BLOKWORX SNPR's US-based 24/7 SOC handling detection, alerting, and incident response; this outsourced model eliminates the need to staff a security team from day one. The vendor's coverage of RS.MA and RS.MI functions alongside continuous monitoring (DE.CM) means actual incident containment happens during business hours when you're sleeping. Skip this if you have analysts on staff already or need deep integration with your existing SIEM; BLOKWORX is purpose-built to *replace* that burden, not enhance it.
Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions
Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs.
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Common questions about comparing Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure vs BLOKWORX SNPR for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..
BLOKWORX SNPR: Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 US-based SOC monitoring and incident response, Firewall event monitoring, alerting, and reporting, Secure remote access via GlobalProtect VPN..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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