Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.