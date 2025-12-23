Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Array Networks. Autenticación Multifactor (MFA) is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Sincronet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Autenticación Multifactor (MFA)
SMB and mid-market teams managing credential sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should pick Autenticación Multifactor because Sincronet's pay-per-use model eliminates the fixed licensing overhead that makes traditional MFA vendors uneconomical at this scale. The managed service handles enrollment, policy, and lifecycle at a fraction of the cost of building your own infrastructure or staffing an identity team. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or have mature zero-trust architecture already in place; Sincronet shines at stopping credential theft, not orchestrating complex access workflows.
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication
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Common questions about comparing Array IDpass Identity Solution vs Autenticación Multifactor (MFA) for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Autenticación Multifactor (MFA): Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication. built by Sincronet. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Managed multi-factor authentication service, Pay-per-use MSSP model, Protection against credential theft..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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