Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Autenticación Multifactor (MFA): Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication. built by Sincronet. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Managed multi-factor authentication service, Pay-per-use MSSP model, Protection against credential theft..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.