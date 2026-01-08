1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by 1Kosmos. Autenticación Multifactor (MFA) is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Sincronet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Autenticación Multifactor (MFA)
SMB and mid-market teams managing credential sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should pick Autenticación Multifactor because Sincronet's pay-per-use model eliminates the fixed licensing overhead that makes traditional MFA vendors uneconomical at this scale. The managed service handles enrollment, policy, and lifecycle at a fraction of the cost of building your own infrastructure or staffing an identity team. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or have mature zero-trust architecture already in place; Sincronet shines at stopping credential theft, not orchestrating complex access workflows.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Autenticación Multifactor (MFA) for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Autenticación Multifactor (MFA): Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication. built by Sincronet. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Managed multi-factor authentication service, Pay-per-use MSSP model, Protection against credential theft..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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