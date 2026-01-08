Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.

Autenticación Multifactor (MFA)

SMB and mid-market teams managing credential sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should pick Autenticación Multifactor because Sincronet's pay-per-use model eliminates the fixed licensing overhead that makes traditional MFA vendors uneconomical at this scale. The managed service handles enrollment, policy, and lifecycle at a fraction of the cost of building your own infrastructure or staffing an identity team. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or have mature zero-trust architecture already in place; Sincronet shines at stopping credential theft, not orchestrating complex access workflows.