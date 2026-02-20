AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Autenticación Multifactor (MFA) is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Sincronet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Autenticación Multifactor (MFA)
SMB and mid-market teams managing credential sprawl across cloud and on-premises systems should pick Autenticación Multifactor because Sincronet's pay-per-use model eliminates the fixed licensing overhead that makes traditional MFA vendors uneconomical at this scale. The managed service handles enrollment, policy, and lifecycle at a fraction of the cost of building your own infrastructure or staffing an identity team. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or have mature zero-trust architecture already in place; Sincronet shines at stopping credential theft, not orchestrating complex access workflows.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Autenticación Multifactor (MFA) for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Autenticación Multifactor (MFA): Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication. built by Sincronet. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Managed multi-factor authentication service, Pay-per-use MSSP model, Protection against credential theft..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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