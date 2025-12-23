Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library: Lightweight embedded TLS/SSL library for devices, apps, and cloud. built by wolfSSL. Core capabilities include TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 support on client and server sides, Up to 20x smaller footprint than OpenSSL, OpenSSL compatibility layer..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.