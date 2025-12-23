Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library is a commercial key management tool by wolfSSL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library
Startups and mid-market teams building IoT, embedded, or resource-constrained devices need wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library because it delivers cryptographic strength in 20x smaller footprint than OpenSSL, cutting both attack surface and implementation complexity on hardware that can't absorb bloat. FIPS 140-3 validation and DO-178C DAL-A avionics certification prove the cryptographic core actually holds up under regulatory scrutiny, not just marketing claims. Skip this if your team needs a general-purpose TLS library for server infrastructure; wolfSSL optimizes for constraint, not breadth of deployment patterns.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Lightweight embedded TLS/SSL library for devices, apps, and cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library: Lightweight embedded TLS/SSL library for devices, apps, and cloud. built by wolfSSL. Core capabilities include TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 support on client and server sides, Up to 20x smaller footprint than OpenSSL, OpenSSL compatibility layer..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library differentiates with TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 support on client and server sides, Up to 20x smaller footprint than OpenSSL, OpenSSL compatibility layer.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library is developed by wolfSSL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library integrates with Intel AES-NI, Intel AVX2, Intel AVX-512, Intel 11th Gen Core Processors. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library serve similar VPN use cases: both cover SSL, TLS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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