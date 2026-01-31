Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..

wolfSSL Embedded SSL/TLS Library: Lightweight embedded TLS/SSL library for devices, apps, and cloud. built by wolfSSL. Core capabilities include TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 support on client and server sides, Up to 20x smaller footprint than OpenSSL, OpenSSL compatibility layer..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.