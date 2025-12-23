Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series is a commercial vpn tool by SonicWall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure need SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series because it handles scale without forcing you to choose between on-premises control and cloud flexibility. The appliance supports up to 1 million remote users and 20,000 concurrent connections while maintaining NIST PR.AA compliance through native SSO and multi-factor authentication integration with RSA SecurID, Duo, and Azure. Skip this if your priority is zero-trust network segmentation for internal traffic; SMA 1000 Series excels at remote access but doesn't replace a dedicated microsegmentation platform.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Enterprise remote access VPN solution for secure access to on-prem and cloud
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series: Enterprise remote access VPN solution for secure access to on-prem and cloud. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Secure VPN remote access to on-premises, cloud, and hybrid resources, Clientless zero-trust access via web browser, Support for up to 1 million remote VPN users..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series differentiates with Secure VPN remote access to on-premises, cloud, and hybrid resources, Clientless zero-trust access via web browser, Support for up to 1 million remote VPN users.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series is developed by SonicWall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series integrates with RSA SecurID, Dell Defender, Google Authenticator, Duo Security, Amazon Web Services and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access, Single Sign On, TLS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox