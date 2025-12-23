Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series: Enterprise remote access VPN solution for secure access to on-prem and cloud. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Secure VPN remote access to on-premises, cloud, and hybrid resources, Clientless zero-trust access via web browser, Support for up to 1 million remote VPN users..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.