AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series: Enterprise remote access VPN solution for secure access to on-prem and cloud. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Secure VPN remote access to on-premises, cloud, and hybrid resources, Clientless zero-trust access via web browser, Support for up to 1 million remote VPN users..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.