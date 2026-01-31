Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG Secure VPN is a commercial vpn tool by AVG. SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series is a commercial vpn tool by SonicWall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure need SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series because it handles scale without forcing you to choose between on-premises control and cloud flexibility. The appliance supports up to 1 million remote users and 20,000 concurrent connections while maintaining NIST PR.AA compliance through native SSO and multi-factor authentication integration with RSA SecurID, Duo, and Azure. Skip this if your priority is zero-trust network segmentation for internal traffic; SMA 1000 Series excels at remote access but doesn't replace a dedicated microsegmentation platform.
VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content
Enterprise remote access VPN solution for secure access to on-prem and cloud
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Common questions about comparing AVG Secure VPN vs SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series for your vpn needs.
AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..
SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series: Enterprise remote access VPN solution for secure access to on-prem and cloud. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Secure VPN remote access to on-premises, cloud, and hybrid resources, Clientless zero-trust access via web browser, Support for up to 1 million remote VPN users..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG Secure VPN differentiates with 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections. SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series differentiates with Secure VPN remote access to on-premises, cloud, and hybrid resources, Clientless zero-trust access via web browser, Support for up to 1 million remote VPN users.
AVG Secure VPN is developed by AVG. SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series is developed by SonicWall. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
AVG Secure VPN and SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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