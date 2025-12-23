Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Secturion DarkLink: DoD-compliant Ethernet Data Encryptor for data-in-transit at up to 400 Gbps. built by Secturion. Core capabilities include Ethernet-layer encryption of all network transport data including routing and file metadata, 256-bit AES-GCM mode encryption with integrity authentication, MESH technology for multi-site private network establishment..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.