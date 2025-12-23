Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Secturion DarkLink is a commercial vpn tool by Secturion. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams moving sensitive data across multi-site networks need DarkLink if they're bound by DoD compliance requirements or operate in environments where Ethernet-layer encryption is a hard architectural constraint. The tool delivers 256-bit AES-GCM encryption at up to 400 Gbps with native support for DoD EDE specification compliance, and its MESH technology eliminates the need to rebuild site-to-site connectivity around commercial VPN stacks. Skip this if your organization runs cloud-first infrastructure or lacks the on-premises network footprint to justify dedicated encryption appliances; DarkLink is purpose-built for traditional data center and government contractor environments, not hybrid cloud.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
DoD-compliant Ethernet Data Encryptor for data-in-transit at up to 400 Gbps.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Secturion DarkLink for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Secturion DarkLink: DoD-compliant Ethernet Data Encryptor for data-in-transit at up to 400 Gbps. built by Secturion. Core capabilities include Ethernet-layer encryption of all network transport data including routing and file metadata, 256-bit AES-GCM mode encryption with integrity authentication, MESH technology for multi-site private network establishment..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Secturion DarkLink differentiates with Ethernet-layer encryption of all network transport data including routing and file metadata, 256-bit AES-GCM mode encryption with integrity authentication, MESH technology for multi-site private network establishment.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Secturion DarkLink is developed by Secturion. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Secturion DarkLink serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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