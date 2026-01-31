Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..

Secturion DarkLink: DoD-compliant Ethernet Data Encryptor for data-in-transit at up to 400 Gbps. built by Secturion. Core capabilities include Ethernet-layer encryption of all network transport data including routing and file metadata, 256-bit AES-GCM mode encryption with integrity authentication, MESH technology for multi-site private network establishment..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.