Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules. built by Safing. Core capabilities include Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.