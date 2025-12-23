Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Safing Portmaster is a free next-gen firewalls tool by Safing. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and individual security practitioners who need granular per-application network control without licensing friction should use Safing Portmaster; it's free, open-source, and runs locally so you own the ruleset and logs. The tool covers NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring of network anomalies and PR.IR infrastructure resilience through application-level firewall rules, kill switch, and encrypted DNS, giving you visibility most OS firewalls skip. Skip this if your team expects vendor support, cloud-native orchestration, or centralized policy management across dozens of endpoints; Portmaster is single-machine focused and backed by a two-person team in Austria.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Safing Portmaster for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules. built by Safing. Core capabilities include Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Safing Portmaster differentiates with Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Safing Portmaster is developed by Safing. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Safing Portmaster serve similar VPN use cases. Key differences: Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is Commercial while Safing Portmaster is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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