Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is a commercial quantum security tool by QNu Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC)
Organizations with cryptographic infrastructure tied to legacy PKI will find QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography the fastest path to quantum-resistant algorithms without ripping and replacing systems; it handles hybrid deployment across servers, mobile, and FPGAs while maintaining existing key management workflows. NIST PQC standards compliance and lattice-based implementation address the PR.AA and PR.DS control gaps that will matter when quantum threats materialize. Skip this if you're looking for a standalone quantum key distribution platform or need vendor support outside Asia-Pacific regions.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Quantum-resistant public key cryptography software based on NIST PQC standards
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC): Quantum-resistant public key cryptography software based on NIST PQC standards. built by QNu Labs. Core capabilities include Lattice-based quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, NIST PQC standards compliance, Platform-independent deployment across servers, mobile devices, FPGAs, and PCIe cards..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) differentiates with Lattice-based quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, NIST PQC standards compliance, Platform-independent deployment across servers, mobile devices, FPGAs, and PCIe cards.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is developed by QNu Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) integrates with Armos (QKD), Tropos (QRNG), Qosmos (EaaS). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) serve similar VPN use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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