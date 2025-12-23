Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. NordVPN is a commercial vpn tool by Nord Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and remote-heavy SMBs needing to encrypt employee internet traffic without infrastructure overhead should pick NordVPN; it deploys instantly across any device and handles PR.DS data protection through encrypted tunnels that mask both content and destination. The service covers 6,000+ servers across 111 countries with no firewall integration required, making it the fastest path to baseline privacy for distributed teams. Skip this if your company needs granular per-user access controls or integration with zero-trust architecture; NordVPN operates at the network edge, not identity layer.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs NordVPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
NordVPN: VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection. built by Nord Security..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. NordVPN is developed by Nord Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and NordVPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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