NordVPN

Startups and remote-heavy SMBs needing to encrypt employee internet traffic without infrastructure overhead should pick NordVPN; it deploys instantly across any device and handles PR.DS data protection through encrypted tunnels that mask both content and destination. The service covers 6,000+ servers across 111 countries with no firewall integration required, making it the fastest path to baseline privacy for distributed teams. Skip this if your company needs granular per-user access controls or integration with zero-trust architecture; NordVPN operates at the network edge, not identity layer.