Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. aws-gate is a free zero trust network access tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Teams managing SSH access to AWS EC2 fleets will appreciate aws-gate for eliminating bastion host complexity; it routes connections through the AWS Systems Manager Session Manager API instead, cutting operational overhead and removing a persistent attack surface. The tool is free and open-source with 516 GitHub stars, making it genuinely low-friction to pilot in existing AWS environments. Skip this if your organization needs fine-grained IAM policy enforcement or audit logging at the session level; aws-gate prioritizes access simplicity over the compliance controls that large regulated enterprises typically require.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Enables secure connections to AWS EC2 instances
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs aws-gate for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
aws-gate: Enables secure connections to AWS EC2 instances..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. aws-gate is open-source with 516 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and aws-gate serve similar VPN use cases: both cover Remote Access. Key differences: Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is Commercial while aws-gate is Free, aws-gate is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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