Arqit SKA-Platform: Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy..

KETS Quantum Security: Chip-based QKD and QRNG hardware for quantum-safe cryptographic security. built by KETS Quantum Security. Core capabilities include Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for physics-based secure key exchange, Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) for true hardware entropy, Chip-based, compact hardware design for scalable deployment..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.