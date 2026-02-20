Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit NetworkSecure is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. Arqit SKA-Platform is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid networks facing quantum threats should deploy Arqit NetworkSecure to protect VPN tunnels against store-now-decrypt-later attacks before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive. The tool's split-trust key orchestration means Arqit itself cannot access your encryption keys, and compliance with NIST ML-KEM and NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified standards signals serious cryptographic rigor. Skip this if your network runs primarily on a single vendor's ecosystem or you need the tool to enforce zero-trust access control; NetworkSecure is narrowly focused on quantum-safe VPN hardening, not identity or microsegmentation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed endpoints without quantum-resistant encryption should evaluate Arqit SKA-Platform if post-quantum cryptography is a compliance or procurement requirement within 18 months. The platform generates one-time-use symmetric keys at each endpoint using NIST ML-KEM algorithms, achieving per-session key rotation and perfect forward secrecy without centralized key storage, which directly addresses PR.AA authentication and PR.DS data confidentiality under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization lacks the budget for hybrid deployment infrastructure or views post-quantum migration as a 2030+ problem; the tool solves a real threat but only for buyers already convinced quantum key distribution is urgent.
Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration.
Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit NetworkSecure vs Arqit SKA-Platform for your quantum security needs.
Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..
Arqit SKA-Platform: Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit NetworkSecure differentiates with Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec. Arqit SKA-Platform differentiates with Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy.
Arqit NetworkSecure is developed by Arqit. Arqit SKA-Platform is developed by Arqit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit NetworkSecure and Arqit SKA-Platform serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe, Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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