Aliro AliroNet: Entanglement-based quantum network solution for secure communications. built by Aliro Quantum. Core capabilities include Emulation Mode for quantum network design and validation, Pilot Mode for small-scale quantum network testbeds, Deployment Mode for full-scale quantum network implementation..

KETS Quantum Security: Chip-based QKD and QRNG hardware for quantum-safe cryptographic security. built by KETS Quantum Security. Core capabilities include Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for physics-based secure key exchange, Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) for true hardware entropy, Chip-based, compact hardware design for scalable deployment..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.