Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. Arqit SKA-Platform is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams facing quantum-threat deadlines or regulatory crypto audits need Arqit Encryption Intelligence because it finds encrypted traffic across your actual infrastructure,cloud, SaaS, endpoints, legacy systems,then tells you which ciphers will fail and when. The platform maps your cryptographic inventory against compliance timelines and generates governance-ready reports aligned to NIST and international standards, which cuts months off migration planning. Skip this if your organization has minimal encryption dependencies or treats post-quantum cryptography as a five-year problem; Arqit is built for teams that need to act now.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed endpoints without quantum-resistant encryption should evaluate Arqit SKA-Platform if post-quantum cryptography is a compliance or procurement requirement within 18 months. The platform generates one-time-use symmetric keys at each endpoint using NIST ML-KEM algorithms, achieving per-session key rotation and perfect forward secrecy without centralized key storage, which directly addresses PR.AA authentication and PR.DS data confidentiality under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization lacks the budget for hybrid deployment infrastructure or views post-quantum migration as a 2030+ problem; the tool solves a real threat but only for buyers already convinced quantum key distribution is urgent.
Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises.
Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit Encryption Intelligence vs Arqit SKA-Platform for your quantum security needs.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..
Arqit SKA-Platform: Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence differentiates with Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact. Arqit SKA-Platform differentiates with Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is developed by Arqit. Arqit SKA-Platform is developed by Arqit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence and Arqit SKA-Platform serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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