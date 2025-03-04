ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management: AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud. built by ArmourZero. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..

RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner: Android app for scanning networks to identify security vulnerabilities. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include Port scanning of 65,535 ports in under 2 minutes, Internal and external network vulnerability scanning, Scan history tracking..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.