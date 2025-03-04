Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application portfolios across multiple cloud providers will get the most from ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management because it actually scans APIs and infrastructure-as-code alongside traditional DAST and SAST, catching the blind spots most scanning tools leave open. The AI-powered remediation suggestions cut triage time meaningfully, and built-in task management keeps fixes moving without ticket ping-pong between security and development. Skip this if your primary concern is vulnerability *response* and incident recovery; ArmourZero is explicitly risk assessment and platform security hardening, not incident management.

CMSmap

Security teams auditing WordPress, Drupal, and Joomla installations at scale will get the most from CMSmap because it automates what manual CMS reconnaissance takes hours to complete. The tool's open source codebase and 1,120 GitHub stars mean the detection logic stays current as CMS vulnerabilities emerge, with no licensing friction across your infrastructure. Skip this if you need post-exploitation remediation guidance or integration with your existing SIEM; CMSmap stops at identifying what's broken, not fixing it.