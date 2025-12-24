ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by ArmorCode. Bishop Fox Cosmos is a commercial exposure management tool by Bishop Fox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders drowning in exposure alerts across 50+ disconnected tools will find immediate value in ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management because it actually reduces noise through intelligent correlation instead of just adding another dashboard. The platform ingests from 320+ tools and maps findings to business context through AI-guided remediation, which directly strengthens ID.AM and ID.RA coverage under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your team is still maturing risk assessment practices or lacks the cross-functional buy-in needed to operationalize business-aligned prioritization; ArmorCode assumes you're ready to act on what you surface.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives from their ASM tools should pick Bishop Fox Cosmos for its human-driven triage layer; the platform combines automated surface discovery with expert penetration testing that filters noise and validates actual exploitability before it lands on your analyst's desk. The vendor's 379-person team includes active security researchers who run continuous reconnaissance and post-exploitation assessments, meaning you're not just getting alerts but prioritized, contextual findings. This isn't the tool for organizations that want fire-and-forget automation or need to scan internal applications; Cosmos is built for external-facing asset exposure and assumes you have budget for managed services embedded in the contract.
Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface
Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management vs Bishop Fox Cosmos for your exposure management needs.
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..
Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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