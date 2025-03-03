ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.