Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. ArmorCode Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across applications, cloud, and infrastructure will get immediate value from ArmorCode Platform's AI-powered prioritization that actually correlates findings by business impact instead of raw count. The integration of 320+ scanning tools with automated remediation workflows means your team spends less time normalizing duplicate alerts and more time fixing what matters. Skip this if you need strong incident response capabilities; ArmorCode excels at the front half of the vulnerability lifecycle, ID and PR functions in NIST terms, but doesn't dig deep into post-breach investigation or forensics support.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs ArmorCode Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. ArmorCode Platform differentiates with Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. ArmorCode Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and ArmorCode Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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