Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArmorCode Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Checkmarx ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across applications, cloud, and infrastructure will get immediate value from ArmorCode Platform's AI-powered prioritization that actually correlates findings by business impact instead of raw count. The integration of 320+ scanning tools with automated remediation workflows means your team spends less time normalizing duplicate alerts and more time fixing what matters. Skip this if you need strong incident response capabilities; ArmorCode excels at the front half of the vulnerability lifecycle, ID and PR functions in NIST terms, but doesn't dig deep into post-breach investigation or forensics support.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in AppSec tool sprawl will find real value in Checkmarx ASPM's ability to aggregate and rank application risk across your entire portfolio rather than managing alerts in isolation. The platform's SARIF ingestion and code-to-cloud visibility directly strengthen ID.AM and ID.RA functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility you actually need to make prioritization decisions. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than ten applications or lacks the AppSec tooling maturity to feed it quality data; Checkmarx ASPM amplifies signal only when you already have signal to amplify.
Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure
ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Platform vs Checkmarx ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..
Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Platform differentiates with Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA. Checkmarx ASPM differentiates with Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI.
ArmorCode Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Checkmarx ASPM is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Platform and Checkmarx ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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