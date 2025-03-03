ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..

Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.