Armor for Amazon Web Services is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Armor Defense. Attic MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running AWS workloads who need managed threat detection without building an in-house SOC should pick Armor for Amazon Web Services; it handles log ingestion, correlation, and incident response across your AWS footprint through a single agent. The tool excels at continuous monitoring and incident analysis (NIST DE.CM and RS.AN), with HIPAA and PCI compliance controls already wired in for regulated workloads. Skip this if you're looking for broader cloud coverage beyond AWS or need deep forensic capabilities for complex incident reconstruction; Armor prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach investigation depth.
Mid-market organizations where Microsoft 365 is the crown jewel and phishing is the loudest alarm should pick Attic MDR for its real-time detection of fake login pages paired with forced verification screens that actually stop credential theft at the gate. The vendor covers NIS2 compliance reporting and daily automated remediation against CIS standards, meaning your team stops manually patching configuration drift. Skip this if you need visibility beyond Microsoft's ecosystem or rely on on-premises Active Directory; Attic's strength is depth in cloud identity and email, not breadth.
Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads.
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing Armor for Amazon Web Services vs Attic MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..
Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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