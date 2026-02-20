Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..

Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.