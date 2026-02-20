11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..

Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.