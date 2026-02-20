11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 11:11 Systems. Armor for Amazon Web Services is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Armor Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR)
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house security operations will find 11:11 Extended Detection & Response most valuable for its managed model, which pairs Trend Micro's detection engine with 11:11's 24/7 analyst team handling triage and response. The service covers four of five core NIST RS incident response functions, meaning your team gets investigation and mitigation support built in rather than alerts you have to act on alone. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale with mature SOC staff already in place; the managed wrapper adds cost that larger teams won't justify when they're staffed to operate detection tools independently.
Security teams running AWS workloads who need managed threat detection without building an in-house SOC should pick Armor for Amazon Web Services; it handles log ingestion, correlation, and incident response across your AWS footprint through a single agent. The tool excels at continuous monitoring and incident analysis (NIST DE.CM and RS.AN), with HIPAA and PCI compliance controls already wired in for regulated workloads. Skip this if you're looking for broader cloud coverage beyond AWS or need deep forensic capabilities for complex incident reconstruction; Armor prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach investigation depth.
Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.
Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads.
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Common questions about comparing 11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) vs Armor for Amazon Web Services for your managed detection and response needs.
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..
Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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