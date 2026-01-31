Armis Secure Remote Access: Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-driven access policies for OT assets, Granular access controls for PLCs and industrial devices, Secure connectivity without opening multiple firewall ports..

BBT.live BeTNA: ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Continuous user and device authentication and authorization, Dynamic access policies adjustable based on user behavior, Micro-segmentation to limit attack surface and lateral movement..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.