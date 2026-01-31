Armis Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Armis. BBT.live BeTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing access to industrial devices and PLCs will get the most from Armis Secure Remote Access because it actually understands OT protocols instead of treating them as afterthoughts. The tool supports PROFINET and Modbus natively alongside standard RDP and SSH, eliminating the dangerous practice of opening multiple firewall ports to legacy equipment. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control) means access decisions are tied to who you are, not just what network you're on, which matters when your users are scattered across sites and your OT environment can't tolerate failed authentication loops. Skip this if you're running a purely IT-focused remote access program or need tight integration with your existing privileged access management stack; Armis is purpose-built for OT complexity, not IT simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying zero trust across distributed workforces will find value in BBT.live BeTNA's identity-first micro-segmentation, which enforces least-privilege access without requiring wholesale network redesigns. The platform's continuous authentication and device verification aligns directly with NIST PR.AA controls, and the single-pane Orchestrator GUI keeps operational overhead low for smaller security teams. Skip this if you need mature XDR integration or deep forensic replay; BeTNA prioritizes access control and real-time visibility over post-breach investigation depth.
Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Secure Remote Access vs BBT.live BeTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Armis Secure Remote Access: Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-driven access policies for OT assets, Granular access controls for PLCs and industrial devices, Secure connectivity without opening multiple firewall ports..
BBT.live BeTNA: ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Continuous user and device authentication and authorization, Dynamic access policies adjustable based on user behavior, Micro-segmentation to limit attack surface and lateral movement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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